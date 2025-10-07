Kessler (shoulder) is out for Wednesday's preseason game against the Rockets, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Kessler is dealing with left shoulder bursitis, which will cause him to miss Utah's preseason opener. His next chance to play comes Friday in San Antonio. Jusuf Nurkic will be a candidate to fill in at center Wednesday, while the Jazz could also opt to take an extended look at two-way player Oscar Tshiebwe.