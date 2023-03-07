Kessler (illness) will not play during Tuesday's matchup at Dallas, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

A non-COVID illness will force the rookie to miss his first game since Halloween. He's started 22 consecutive contests, averaging 11.2 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.0 blocks and 1.1 assists in 28.2 minutes. His minutes will presumably be filled by Udoka Azubuike and Damian Jones.