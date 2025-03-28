Kessler is out for Friday's game against the Nuggets due to an illness, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.
The star big man will have a few days to recover, as his next chance to play comes Monday against the Nuggets. In Kessler's absence Friday, either Johnny Juzang or Brice Sensabaugh should enter the starting lineup.
