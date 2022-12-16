Kessler finished with 11 points (4-4 FG, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal in 28 minutes in Thursday's 132-129 overtime win over the Pelicans.

Though he came off the bench for the third game in a row with Jarred Vanderbilt having reclaimed a starting gig in the frontcourt, Kessler has remained highly productive. The rookie center has swatted exactly three shots in each of those three contests, and he's also averaging 10.7 points and 10.7 rebounds while shooting 65 percent from the field over that stretch. Kessler notably saw seven more minutes than Vanderbilt on Thursday, so the move to the bench shouldn't be taken as evidence that Kessler will be moving into a smaller role.