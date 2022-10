Kessler had zero points (0-1 FG), one rebound, one block and one steal in eight minutes during Monday's 114-108 loss to the Rockets. He also had two turnovers.

Kessler picked up four fouls within his first six minutes of action. Monday marked the first dud for the 21-year-old rookie. Kessler will continue experiencing growing pains, but he's flashed efficient scoring, shot blocking and rebounding prowess through his first four career games.