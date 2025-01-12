Kessler accumulated 16 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds and two blocks across 31 minutes during Saturday's 114-106 loss to the Suns.

Kessler turned in his 16th double-double of the campaign Saturday, racking up double-digit boards for the ninth time in his last 10 games. During this time, the 23-year-old big man is averaging 13.5 rebounds, 11.3 points and 1.7 blocks in 31.3 minutes while shooting 71.6 percent from the field. With John Collins still dealing with a hip injury, Kessler should continue dominating on the glass as long as the former remains sidelined. Kessler remains one of fantasy's best in 2024-25 when it comes to producing in the swats, boards and field-goal percentage categories.