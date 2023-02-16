Kessler notched 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 FT), 14 rebounds and three blocks over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 117-111 loss to the Grizzlies.

With Lauri Markkanen (knee) out and Collin Sexton (hamstring) leaving early, Kessler's performance could be viewed as a disappointment. But he still produced more points, rebounds and blocks than his season averages. The rookie center has been an excellent option for blocks and rebounds this season, but averaging under 10 points per game limits his value. Kessler has put up 20 points in just three games this season.