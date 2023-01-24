Kessler contributed 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 FT) and nine rebounds in 22 minutes during Monday's 120-102 win over the Hornets.

For only the fourth time this season in which he's played at least 20 minutes, Kessler finished without a block. Even so, the rookie was still able to come through with a useful line for fantasy managers while achieving his scoring efficiently. The rookie has started each of Utah's last seven games and has averaged 11.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in 27.9 minutes while knocking down two-thirds of his field-goal attempts.