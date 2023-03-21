Kessler finished Monday's 128-120 win over the Kings with 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, five blocks and two assists in 30 minutes.

Though he didn't see any notable uptick in touches on the offensive end while Lauri Markkanen (back) joined Jordan Clarkson (finger) and Collin Sexton (hamstring) on the sideline Monday, Kessler continued to demonstrate why he's already one of the game's elite rim defenders. For the 10th time this season, the rookie recorded at least five blocks in a game, with his final rejection of the night denying a Domantas Sabonis layup attempt with 1:20 remaining in the fourth quarter that would have cut the Kings' deficit to one. Kessler secured the loose ball and triggered a parade of free throws to help the Jazz put away the Kings.