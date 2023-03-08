Kessler (illness) is questionable for Thursday's game versus the Magic, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.

Kessler's status remains up in the air, leaving the potential for him to miss his second straight game due to a non-COVID illness. Kelly Olynyk started at center in his absence and would likely get the nod again Thursday if Kessler can't go. If that's the case, his next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with Charlotte.