Kessler (illness) is questionable for Thursday's game versus the Magic, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.
Kessler's status remains up in the air, leaving the potential for him to miss his second straight game due to a non-COVID illness. Kelly Olynyk started at center in his absence and would likely get the nod again Thursday if Kessler can't go. If that's the case, his next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with Charlotte.
More News
-
Jazz's Walker Kessler: Out Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Walker Kessler: Dealing with non-COVID illness•
-
Jazz's Walker Kessler: Swats five shots•
-
Jazz's Walker Kessler: Excellent on both ends Friday•
-
Jazz's Walker Kessler: Game-high 12 boards, five blocks•
-
Jazz's Walker Kessler: Collects game-high 18 boards•