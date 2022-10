Kessler (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Kessler played 11 minutes during Wednesday's win over Houston but now feels under the weather. If he's unavailable for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Jarred Vanderbilt will likely see increased playing time. Talen Horton-Tucker could see more action as well with Rudy Gay (COVID-19 protocols) sidelined.