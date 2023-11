Kessler (elbow) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Pelicans, according to Jazz radio host David Locke.

Kessler was cleared for basketball activities Monday, but he wasn't expected to be re-evaluated until after the weekend. If Kessler gets the green light for an early return, he would provide a huge lift to Utah and his fantasy managers. John Collins, Kelly Olynyk and Omer Yurtseven all took on larger roles in Kessler's absence.