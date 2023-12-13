Kessler (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.

Kessler missed Monday's game against the Thunder with foot soreness, but the issue is believed to be mild and he's considered day-to-day. John Collins (illness) and Lauri Markkanen (hamstring) are also considered questionable for the Jazz, so they may need guys like Kelly Olynyk and Simone Fontecchio to step up if they are shorthanded.