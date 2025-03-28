Kessler (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against Denver, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Kessler is in jeopardy of missing Friday's contest after appearing in each of the club's last seven outings. Moreover, Larsen added that the big man appeared to be under the weather in the locker room following Thursday's loss to Houston. If Kessler is sidelined against the Nuggets, Kyle Filipowski and Oscar Tshiebwe could see a bump in minutes.