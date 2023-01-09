Kessler posted 10 points (5-7 FG), 11 rebounds, one assist and six blocks over 23 minutes during Sunday's 123-118 loss to the Grizzlies.

Kessler was a force to be reckoned with in the loss, swatting a career-high six shots to go with 11 boards. With Kelly Olynyk re-injuring his ankle late in the piece, Kessler could be in line for an uptick in playing time. The Jazz have already verbalized the fact that they expect Olynyk to miss time, music to the ears of anyone rostering Kessler. Monitor the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers but if the stars align, Kessler could be about to stamp his authority on things.