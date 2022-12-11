Kessler isn't in the starting five for Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Jarred Vanderbilt will replace Kessler in the starting lineup Saturday. Kessler will move back to the bench after starting in the previous two games.
