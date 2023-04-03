Kessler (concussion) has been ruled out for the remainder of the regular season, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Kessler entered the league's concussion protocol Monday and will be unavailable for Utah's final four games of the regular season. The team is still in the mix for a spot in the Play-In Tournament, and it's possible he'll be able to return if the Jazz qualify for the postseason. However, Udoka Azubuike, Kelly Olynyk and Damian Jones will likely see additional work in the frontcourt to close out the regular season.