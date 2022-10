Kessler recorded 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-3 FT) and four rebounds across 14 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 114-82 loss against the Raptors.

It was a solid pro debut for Kessler, who turned heads with his play during training camp and might be in the mix for real minutes as the season progresses. The rookie out of Auburn is slated to open the season as the team's backup center behind Kelly Olynyk, but he should find a steady role in the rotation in a rebuilding Utah squad.