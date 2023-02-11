Kessler recorded 23 points (10-12 FG, 3-7 FT), nine rebounds and one assist in 32 minutes during Friday's 122-116 victory over the Raptors.
Kessler's 23 points marks a new career-high and it's the third time this season he's reached 20 or more points. His minutes have been way up lately, and that is unlikely to change with Jarred Vanderbilt traded to the Lakers. Kessler could have a massive finish to his fantasy campaign as an elite source of blocks, rebounds and field-goal percentage.
