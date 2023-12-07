Kessler recorded six points (3-7 FG), eight rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 147-97 loss to the Mavericks.

Kessler came off the bench for a sixth consecutive game Wednesday and was held to a single-digit scoring total for the third time in his last four appearances, but he remained consistent on the boards. Despite operating as a reserve since returning from a seven-game absence, Kessler has been more productive than he was as a starter, as he's averaged 9.8 points and 8.0 rebounds in 25.7 minutes per game over his last six appearances.