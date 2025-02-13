Kessler chipped in 16 points (8-8 FG), eight rebounds, one assist, six blocks and two steals across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 131-119 victory over the Lakers.
Five of his swats came before halftime, and his six blocks on the night were a new season high. Kessler has provided double-digit points or boards, or both, in six straight appearances to begin February, averaging 13.3 points, 14.7 rebounds, 2.8 blocks, 2.0 assists and 0.8 steals during that span while shooting a blistering 71.4 percent from the floor.
