Kessler contributed 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 FT) and nine rebounds in 22 minutes during Monday's 120-102 win over the Hornets.

Kessler was efficient from the floor and active on the glass, and he ended just one rebound away from recording what would've been his fourth double-double over his last five outings. The rookie has started in each of Utah's last seven games and has dazzled, averaging 11.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks across 27.9 minutes per game.