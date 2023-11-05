Kessler closed with four points (2-3 FG), four rebounds and three blocks across 22 minutes during Saturday's 123-95 loss to the Timberwolves.

Kessler showed promise as a rookie, averaging 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game, but he has regressed drastically in the early stages of his sophomore year. Kessler has acknowledged his struggles after a summer in which he represented Team USA in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, but the reality is that he has been delivering subpar outings every time he steps on the court. Kessler has scored in double digits just once this season and has grabbed 10 or more rebounds just twice across seven contests.