Kessler supplied 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 FT), 16 rebounds and three blocks across 23 minutes during Tuesday's 121-100 victory over the Pelicans.

Kessler did all of his damage in 23 minutes Tuesday, flashing his tremendous per-minute upside once again. The 16 rebounds marked a career-high for the rookie, while he has now blocked at least three shots in four of his past five games. Despite playing just 22 minutes per night over the past two weeks, he has been able to put up top-35 production. His path to minutes is not as clear as we might hope but even in a limited role, he is very close to being a must-roster player.