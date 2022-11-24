Kessler chipped in five points (2-2 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and five blocks over 21 minutes during Wednesday's 125-116 loss to the Pistons.

Kessler has yet to figure out how to become a consistent scorer, but the rookie has shown on several occasions his potential as a shot blocker. His five swats Wednesday were the most he has recorded in a single game thus far in his brief career, exceeding the four blocks he posted in his second NBA contest Oct. 21. Kessler is averaging 1.5 blocks across 15.2 minutes per game, tops among all NBA rookies.