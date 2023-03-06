Kessler supplied 17 points (8-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and five blocks in 32 minutes during Sunday's 129-119 loss to the Thunder.

Kessler has been one of the most productive rookies in The Association this season and has been playing at a very high level on both ends of the court, but the defensive aspect of his game has undoubtedly stood out. Aside from recording double-doubles in each of his last three appearances, he has also recorded multiple blocks in eight games in a row and is averaging 9.1 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.8 blocks per game during that eight-game stretch.