Kessler racked up 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-5 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and three blocks over 34 minutes during Saturday's 118-117 win over Boston.

Kessler blocked his third shot of the game in the final moments, denying Grant Williams a potential game-winner. Kessler cemented his role as Utah's starting center back in January, and he's recorded 13 double-doubles since taking over the job permanently. Kessler averages 2.3 blocks per game, good enough for fifth in the league. He's averaged 2.9 swats per game over 26 games as a starter.