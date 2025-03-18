Kessler recorded seven points (3-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, three blocks and one assist over 31 minutes during Monday's 111-97 loss to the Bulls.

Kessler led the club in blocks Monday, marking his 36th outing with multiple swats across 52 regular-season appearances. Additionally, the 23-year-old racked up a game-best 12 rebounds, and he has logged double-digit boards in nine of his last 10 appearances. However, the big man struggled from the field, and over his last two games, he has shot 1-for-11 from beyond the arc. Kessler had attempted only six triples on the season before that two-game span.