Kessler closed Saturday's 126-123 loss to Miami with five points (2-6 FG, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, three blocks and one steal in 30 minutes.

Kessler logged at least 30 minutes for just the second time in his career, soaking up some additional playing time with Jarred Vanderbilt in early foul trouble. There is certainly a case to be made that Kessler is already a better option than Vanderbilt. The former has put up top-60 value over the past month despite playing just 23 minutes per night. Obviously, his offerings are limited to just rebounds, blocks and field goal percentage, meaning he won't be a good fit for everyone. With that said, his floor is safe enough that he shouldn't be on most waiver wires.