Kessler ended with 31 points (14-16 FG, 3-6 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 121-113 loss to Sacramento.

The Jazz were without Lauri Markkanen (hand) again for this contest, freeing up more offensive opportunities for Kessler. The latter was unusually prolific with his shot attempts, putting up 16 after averaging just 5.8 field-goal tries over his previous five contests. Kessler had good reason to keep hoisting shots Saturday, as he made 14 of the 16 attempts en route to a career-best point total. The big man is already a valuable fantasy asset due to his work as a rebounder and shot blocker, and if he uses this performance as a springboard to a bigger role on offense, his value could shoot through the roof.