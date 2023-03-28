Kessler finished Monday's 117-103 loss to Phoenix with 18 points (8-10 FG, 2-5 FT), eight rebounds, seven blocks, one assist and one steal over 30 minutes.

Kessler put on a show in the loss, matching his season high in blocks. Perhaps even more impressive is the fact he has blocked at least five shots on 11 occasions throughout his rookie season. As his offensive game continues to develop, Kessler is looking more and more like a potential top-40 player in nine-category leagues with each passing game. Despite averaging only 22.9 minutes per game on the season since he was a bench player until early January, Kessler still ranks as a top-60 player on the campaign.