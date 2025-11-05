Kessler will undergo left shoulder surgery to address a torn labrum and will miss the remainder of the 2025-26 season, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

This is a devastating blow for the Jazz and for Kessler's fantasy managers given his high price in drafts. Kessler made just five appearances before his season was abruptly ended, finishing with averages of 14.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.4 steals. With Kessler sidelined the remainder of the campaign, Jusuf Nurkic is likely to step into a full-time starting role. However, the Jazz could also utilize smaller lineups, and guys like Kyle Filipowski and Taylor Hendricks could see increased run.