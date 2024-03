Kessler finished with six points (3-9 FG), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block over 24 minutes in Saturday's 142-121 loss to Denver.

Kessler returned after missing the past four games with a foot injury by lead all players in Saturday's contest in rebounds to go along with a pair of assists and connecting on a trio of shots to conclude with a half-dozen points in a balanced performance. Kessler has hauled in 10 or more rebounds in 13 games this season, including in out straight outings.