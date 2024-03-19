Kessler closed Monday's 114-104 loss to Minnesota with six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and one block in 28 minutes.

Kessler returned to the bench in Monday's defeat, leading all players in rebounds while adding a half-dozen points to provide a spark off the bench. Kessler has hauled in 14 or more boards in three games this season, surpassing the double-digit mark in three of his last five outings.