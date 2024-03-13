Kessler ended with two points (1-1 FG), eight rebounds, one assist and one block over 19 minutes during Tuesday's 123-107 loss to Boston.

Kessler continues to work his way back to full strength after recently returning to the rotation after missing time with a right foot sprain, coming off the bench Tuesday while leading all Jazz players in rebounds in just under 20 minutes. Kessler has hauled in eight or more boards in two straight contests since his return, taking the court in 21.5 minutes per game over that two-game span.