Kessler -- along with Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Leandro Bolmaro and four first-round picks -- was traded Friday from the Timberwolves to the Jazz for Rudy Gobert, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Kessler was just drafted by the Wolves with the No. 22 overall pick, but he'll quickly have a new home with the Jazz. It's unclear what Utah plans to do at center, but the rookie may be in the mix for real minutes.