Kessler posted 11 points (5-5 FG, 1-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 25 minutes during Monday's 122-99 loss to Cleveland.

With Kelly Olynyk (ankle) in street clothes, Kessler got the start at center and put together a well-rounded line in the box score. The 22nd overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft has made three starts in nine December contests while seeing his role grow in the Utah frontcourt, averaging 10.1 points, 8.8 boards and 2.4 blocks in 22.1 minutes a game on the month while shooting an absurd 81.3 percent from the floor.