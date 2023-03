Kessler provided 17 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist and three blocks over 32 minutes during Saturday's 119-111 victory over the Hornets.

Kessler has now notched seven games with 15-plus rebound this season. He's been on a tear since the All-Star Break and continues growing more and more incorporated into Utah's offense.