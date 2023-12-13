Kessler (foot) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.

Kessler has been upgraded from questionable to probable and will likely return from a one-game absence due to right foot soreness. He started a Dec. 8 loss to the Clippers, totaling eight points, 12 rebounds, five blocks and two steals, but he had come off the bench in his previous six appearances, averaging 9.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.5 blocks during that stretch.