Kessler is out for Wednesday's game versus the Wizards due to rest purposes, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.
Kessler will sit out Wednesday's contest despite not suffering any injuries. In his absence, Kyle Filipowski and Micah Potter will likely receive increased playing time. Kessler's next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with Boston.
