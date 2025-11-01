Kessler has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hornets due to shoulder bursitis, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Kessler will miss the front end of Utah's back-to-back set due to the shoulder issue, and his next chance to suit up will come Monday against the Celtics. With the big man sidelined, Kyle Filipowski, Jusuf Nurkic and Taylor Hendricks are candidates for increased minutes.