Kessler is being evaluated for a concussion and will not return to Sunday's game, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Kessler took a blow to the head and was a bit wobbly as he headed to the locker room, so it's not surprising to see him ruled out for the rest of the game with Utah down by 20 points. He should be considered questionable for Tuesday's matchup with the Lakers, and if he can't give it a go, that would result in more minutes for Kelly Olynyk and Udoka Azubuike.