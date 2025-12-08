Clayton totaled 20 points (8-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds and nine assists across 29 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 131-101 loss to the Thunder.

The rookie guard very nearly came away with his first career double-double, instead setting new career highs in points and assists. Clayton, the 18th overall pick in the 2025 Draft, has begun to see a more consistent role as part of the second unit, and over the last five games, he's averaging 12.0 points, 5.4 assists, 2.6 boards and 1.4 threes in 22.2 minutes a contest while shooting 52.4 percent from the floor.