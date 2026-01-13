Clayton (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Monday in the Jazz's 123-112 win over the Cavaliers.

Though he appeared in each of Utah's previous 22 games and saw double-digit minutes in each of the last eight contests, Clayton was dropped from the 10-man rotation Monday along with Taylor Hendricks while head coach Will Hardy opened up spots for veterans Svi Mykhailiuk and Kevin Love following a 55-point loss to the Hornets on Saturday. Given that Mykhailiuk and Love are both on expiring contracts and don't appear to be part of the non-contending Jazz's long-term plans, Clayton's absence from the rotation could very well wind up being short-lived. Before not playing Monday, the rookie first-round pick had been faring well of late as an offensive creator on the second unit, averaging 10.3 points and 3.2 assists against 1.0 turnovers in 23.0 minutes over six January games while shooting 44.1 percent from downtown.