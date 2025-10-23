Clayton supplied 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals across 18 minutes during Wednesday's 129-108 victory over the Clippers.

Isaiah Collier continues to be sidelined by a hamstring issue, allowing Clayton to soak up some backup point guard reps to open his NBA career. Clayton was an obvious standout for the Jazz during the preseason and teased some serious upside on Opening Night. Given the draft capital Utah invested in Clayton, he's likely to get plenty of chances to impress with the team in the early stages of a rebuild.