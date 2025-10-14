Clayton produced six points (1-7 FG, 1-4 3pt, 5-5 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and three steals in 29 minutes of Monday's 114-101 preseason win over the Jazz.

Clayton shot the ball poorly Monday, but the rest of his game popped once again. Through three exhibitions, the rookie guard holds averages of 11.7 points, 5.0 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.3 three-pointers in 27.8 minutes per contest. With Isaiah Collier (hamstring) still on the shelf, Clayton will like his chances of getting run on Opening Night.