The Jazz assigned Clayton to the G League's Salt Lake City Stars on Saturday.

The rookie first-rounder was a healthy DNP in the three games prior to Friday's 144-112 loss to the Thunder, when he posted two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three assists, one steal and three turnovers over 12 minutes. He hasn't played in the G League this season, but the rookie first-rounder will be available for the City Stars in Saturday's contest against the Stockton Kings.