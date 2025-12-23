Clayton amassed six points (2-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists and one steal over 17 minutes during Monday's 135-112 loss to the Nuggets.

Clayton played more than 15 minutes, albeit barely, for the first time in the past five games. It's been an underwhelming rookie season for Clayton, averaging 6.1 points and 3.3 assists in 16.1 minutes per game. The assumed trajectory in Utah could ultimately lead to Clayton having a sizeable role at some point. However, that doesn't appear as though it is going to happen any time soon.