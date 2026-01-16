Clayton accumulated 15 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Thursday's 144-122 loss to the Mavericks.

After not playing at all in Cleveland on Jan. 12, Clayton has been back in the rotation the past two games and was excellent in Thursday's loss. His elevated minutes were likely due to the blowout nature of the contest, but the rookie still scored at least 15 points for only the fourth time this season and fell two dimes shy of his career high. However, when Lauri Markkanen (illness) returns to action, there'll be less usage to go around in Utah.