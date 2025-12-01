Clayton ended with eight points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal across 18 minutes during Sunday's 129-101 loss to the Rockets.

Clayton went scoreless in his last two outings, so it was encouraging to see him bounce back with a productive stat line, even though it came due to the blowout aspect of the game. The rookie was just recalled from the Jazz's G League team in Salt Lake City, and another trip may be imminent due to Utah's depth at the guard position.